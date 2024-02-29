Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $42,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XHB stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $102.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.