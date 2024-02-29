American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,218,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,883 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $73,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AIG opened at $72.44 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

