Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $41.27 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,270,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $16,920,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $6,824,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.7 %

NXPI opened at $243.98 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

