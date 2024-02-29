TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of TransDigm Group worth $71,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 433.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,172.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,207.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,077.03 and its 200-day moving average is $960.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

