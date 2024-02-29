Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $42,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,671.72 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,416.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,144.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

