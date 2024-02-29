Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 222.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,925,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.0% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,579.49 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,671.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,476.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

