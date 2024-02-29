California State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.49 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Hilton Worldwide worth $59,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 379.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 141,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $203.95 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $205.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

