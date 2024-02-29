Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $23,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $275.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.04.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.