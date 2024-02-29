Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,403 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Darden Restaurants worth $48,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

