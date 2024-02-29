Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 338,747 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 734,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.45% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 54,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 113,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

