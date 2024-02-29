Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 55,235 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 329.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,235 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $312.33 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $318.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average is $266.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

