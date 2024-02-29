Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

