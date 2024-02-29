Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after buying an additional 124,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $190.98 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.