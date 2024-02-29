Bamco Inc. NY Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.83% of Ichor worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after purchasing an additional 265,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after buying an additional 117,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

