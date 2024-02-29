Bamco Inc. NY Sells 463 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.25% of Globant worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 112.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Globant by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 155.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 371,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $226.30 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.44.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.