Bamco Inc. NY Sells 81,681 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,681 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PSA opened at $280.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.32. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

