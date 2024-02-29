Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,506. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $276.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.22. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.