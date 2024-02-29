Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,887 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.64% of Polaris worth $37,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,227,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,387,000 after buying an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

