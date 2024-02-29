Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,267 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Masco worth $43,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,223 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

