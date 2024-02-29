Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

