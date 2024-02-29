Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 107.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

YUMC stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

