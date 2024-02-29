Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool stock opened at $393.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $406.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

