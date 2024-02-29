Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,457 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EL opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

