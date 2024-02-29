The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %
ALL stock opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of -129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -287.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
