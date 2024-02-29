Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.66.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Revolve Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

