Trexquant Investment LP Takes $3.92 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $10,408,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $175.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $362,584.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,898.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $6,094,323. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

