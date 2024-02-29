Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $508.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $512.63. The stock has a market cap of $393.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

