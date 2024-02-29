Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 21.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

