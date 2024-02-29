Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.