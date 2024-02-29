International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $29,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $73.19 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

View Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.