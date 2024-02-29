Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 19,802 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $30,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $202.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

