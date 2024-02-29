Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 691,172 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1,191.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $31,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

