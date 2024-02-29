Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 412,555 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Fortinet worth $34,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $75,698,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

