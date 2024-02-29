ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

