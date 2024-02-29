Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $891.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $893.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $827.10 and its 200 day moving average is $785.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

