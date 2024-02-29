Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Down 7.1%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 1,218,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,751,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Phunware Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

