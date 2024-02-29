Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Nicolet Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.74. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $85.20.

Insider Activity

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $406,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,589.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,748. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $18,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $7,746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIC. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

