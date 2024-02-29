CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $60.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CAVA Group traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 1278845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after buying an additional 3,119,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

