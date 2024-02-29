Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Reaches $1,235.81 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,920.39 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,235.81 billion and $6.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00497096 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00134825 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,640,912 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.