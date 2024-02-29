Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Reaches $1,235.81 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,920.39 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,235.81 billion and $6.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00497096 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00045748 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00134825 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,640,912 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
