Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.85

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 6073173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

