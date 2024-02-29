Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company.

INN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 215,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $694.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

