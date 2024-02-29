Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Ameresco stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,413. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

