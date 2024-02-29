ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Issues Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 18.74%.

ASM International Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $29.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $611.06. 3,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $552.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.50. ASM International has a 52 week low of $317.36 and a 52 week high of $636.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

