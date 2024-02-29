RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

RXST stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 171,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,661. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. RxSight has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $507,715.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,727 shares of company stock worth $16,076,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in RxSight by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

