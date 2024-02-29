Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $91.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of BMRN traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.81. 251,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,630. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

