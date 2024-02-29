Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR) Insider Scott Baldwin Sells 205,086 Shares

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) insider Scott Baldwin sold 205,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.69), for a total value of A$215,340.30 ($140,745.29).
Scott Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Scott Baldwin 792,244 shares of Solvar stock.
Solvar Stock Performance
Solvar Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solvar
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for Solvar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.