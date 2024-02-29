Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

