Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

