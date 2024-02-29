Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.91 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 282,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,728 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

