Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,296 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 7.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DraftKings by 581.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.48.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,375,997 shares of company stock valued at $94,055,100. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

